Another near perfect day awaited the Go-Hawks in Clear Lake for the girl’s regional golf.
Last Wednesday, the weather made for good scoring opportunities and the Go-Hawks took advantage. With 11 teams on a nine hole course, things were moving slowly with many holes having three different groups backed up on them.
Sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner shot a team best 79 to take third place behind Meghan and Rebecca DeLong who shot 75 and 78 respectively. Bodensteiner’s 79 led the team to a 364 team total and a third place finish. With only the top two teams making it to the state golf tournament in Ames, W-SR missed out on the opportunity falling out of contention by only two shots.
Freshman Mady Mummelthei also qualified for the state tournament shooting an 82. With the top two individual golfers making it in the team portion, the individuals that qualified for the state meet fell to the next four golfers.
Bodensteiner and Mummelthei were the only golfers that came into the clubhouse under 100. Emma Jones and McKenzie Weidler shot 100 and 103 respectively. Nicole Ramker and Morgan Morrill were the final two scores for W-SR coming into the clubhouse with 112 and 114 respectively.
Bodensteiner and Mummelthei will play in Adel at the River Valley Golf Course May 26 and 27.