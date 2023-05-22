The golf season is coming to a close and the area golfers are punching their tickets to the state meet.
Golfing at Pin and Oaks Golf Club, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls golf team was hoping to qualify as a team.
Brenna Bodensteiner was able to take medalist honors in the meet with an 82 (+11) to win the meet by two strokes.
Mady Mummelthei will be joining Bodensteiner at the state meet as she finished third in the meet with an 87 (+16).
Kyleigh Lindner and Brittney Bodensteiner tied with scores of 106 (+35) and Dayna Westendorf was close behind with a 107 (+36).
As a team, the Go-Hawks just missed out on qualifying as a team with a score of 381, putting them third and just six strokes behind second place West Delaware.
Golfing in Colesburg, the Nashua-Plainfield girls golf team was led by Paige Franzen, who was medalist of the meet with an 80 (+10) to win by nine strokes.
Faith Franzen was next on the Huskies with a 109 (+39) and Natalie Sinnwell was close behind with a 110 (+40).
Autumn Nelson rounded out the scoring for the Huskies with a 113 (+43) and N-P shot 412 as a team to take second place and qualify as a team for the state golf meet.
Denver’s Bailey Nuss qualified out of her regional with a 90 (+18) to finish in fourth place.
McKenzie Weilder and Lexi Benham were next with scores of 95 (+23) and 96 (+24), respectively.
Madeline Hildebrandt was fourth on the team with a 99 (+27).
Overall, the Cyclones shot 380 as a team to finish in third place, just three strokes behind second place.