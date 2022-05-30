W-SR's class of 2022 walks across the stage for the final time together

The 144 Waverly-Shell Rock seniors received their diplomas to signify the end of a chapter in their lives.
As the class walked in with the traditional Pomp and Circumstance being played by the W-SR orchestra, family and friends looked on with proud eyes.
After a moving rendition of You'll Be In My Heart by the chamber choir, with many members being graduating seniors, superintendent Ed Klamfoth opened up the speaking.
"This is a lot like the first day of kindergarten," Klamfoth said. "There are parents with their oldest graduating and others with their youngest graduating. There is a lot of excitement here in the gym."
Class president Gabriel Holden addressed the class with a story about a taxi driver and a customer. The moral of the story was to not complain and quack like ducks but to soar above it all like an eagle.
"We should all go out into the world soaring like eagles and not quacking like ducks," Holden said.
