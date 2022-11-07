W-SR

W-SR stands at midfield during the National Anthem before playing Waukon.

 By Nick Thompson

There is only one word to describe the culture of Waverly-Shell Rock football: Brotherhood.

After the loss to North Scott on Friday night, head coach Mark Hubbard, addressed the team and spoke to the brotherhood that football brings. He talked about how this is a bond that will never be broken and he hopes that the players will never forget each other.