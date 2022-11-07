There is only one word to describe the culture of Waverly-Shell Rock football: Brotherhood.
After the loss to North Scott on Friday night, head coach Mark Hubbard, addressed the team and spoke to the brotherhood that football brings. He talked about how this is a bond that will never be broken and he hopes that the players will never forget each other.
Robert Poyner was a junior on a senior stacked defense and spoke to the brotherhood after the game.
“I love all my guys out here,” Poyner said. “Especially the seniors. On defense it was a lot of seniors. We had a tight bond and that is a bond that you can’t break.”
Hubbard is hoping that the love of football extends into the every day life of the athletes.
“You just hope these kids continue to love each other,” Hubbard said. “There's enough people in this world that are trying to divide and be decisive. I just want them to love each other and love each other for their differences.”
Hubbard is tasked with molding the young athletes into fine young men as well as teaching them to work as a team.
“We teach them to work as a team,” Hubbard said. “Our whole program is for them to be elite teammates. You are going to be on a team for the rest of your life and it is easy to be a teammate when you win. But when you lose, we want them to still be great teammates.”