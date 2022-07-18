W-SR's Dawson to become assistant after 22 years, Milke to become head coach

Longtime women’s track and field head coach for Waverly-Shell Rock, Wende Dawson, will be stepping into an assistant role in the 2023 season after 22 years at the helm.
Dawson, who is a longtime coach and physical education teacher at W-SR, cited a desire to focus on coaching, and less on paperwork.
“In the past year or two I’ve felt more like a general manager, there has been a lot of paper work,” Dawson said. “I moved into the health room as well as teaching P.E. That got me away from what I truly love, which was the kids and the coaching. I wanted to come in and coach the sport that I love and push the kids to their greatest potential.”
Dawson had coached cross country for 20 years as well as track and field. She was only the second coach in the storied history of W-SR’s girl’s track and field as well, following Dick Pollitt.
“I believe coaching is teaching but in a different arena,” Dawson said. “Sports offer life lessons to the athletes that cannot be taught within a classroom.”
Coaching has always been in Dawson’s family starting with her dad at Western Dubuque.
“My dad was a long time coach at Western Dubuque and I was a P.E. major at UNI,” Dawson said. “I started coaching when I was a junior there at Holmes Junior High. I coached what I played in high school-volleyball and track. I then coached both at Cedar Falls High School.”
After graduation from UNI, Dawson stayed in the Cedar Valley area in a substitute role, which led her to W-SR.
“I was a long term sub for the former P.E. teacher when she had her first kid,” Dawson said. “I then had my foot in the door and was offered a position here and I haven’t left since then.”
Achievements of Dawson’s include being named as the regional coach of the year in 2011 and 2013. Dawson was also named the National Federation of State High School Associations Iowa state coach of the year. She was also the coach for Iowa at the senior all-star meet for several years.
“When I first came here I coached junior high volleyball then moved over to cross country and track,” Dawson said. “During my time we haven’t had any team championships but we have had six or seven individual champions in track.”
Although W-SR had to go through an interview process, Jason Milke will become the new head coach after being an assistant to Dawson for years.
“Me and Jason are just switching roles,” Dawson said. “Our program is in a great place and we will be returning the same coaching staff as last year. We’ve constantly had 40-50 girls on the team and we are hoping to keep those numbers up.”