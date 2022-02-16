DES MOINES — Fareway, the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association and IAWrestle announced on Tuesday that three area wrestlers have made the final cuts for statewide honors.
Waverly-Shell Rock seniors Eva Diaz and Aiden Riggins and North Butler-Clarksville senior heavyweight Chet Buss were named to the top three of the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year Award presented by Fareway. They were choses by a combination of fan votes and a 12-member committee established by the IWCOA.
Diaz is a two-time IWCOA girls state champion, winning this year at 115 pounds. She was happy that the committee chose her to be in the final trio alongside Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge and Iowa signee Ella Schmit of Bettendorf.
“I think I can be up there in the finalists, but in the voting, I was literally last,” Diaz told Waverly Newspapers prior to Wednesday’s state dual wrestling tournament. “I’m glad I’m a finalist.”
Riggins is currently the top-ranked 160-pounder in Class 3A, by IAWrestle, and in the nation, by MatScouts. He is being considered alongside Nate Jesuroga of Southeast Polk and Ben Kueter of Iowa City High.
Riggins said it is a big honor.
“Not many people get the opportunity to be in the finals or let alone in the run for Mr. Wrestler of the Year,” Riggins said prior to the Go-Hawks matchup against Johnston. “Being in the final three with Kueter and Jesuroga, that’s pretty special because they’re two other talented wrestlers. I’m pretty excited.”
Buss is the No. 1 285-pounder in Class 1A and a two-time champion. He is joined by Marcel Lopez of New London and Gable Porter of Underwood.
Buss was unavailable for comment Wednesday, as his tournament action begins Thursday at 6 p.m.
“The talent level is on the rise in Iowa making the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler Awards selection process very difficult for the committee,” said founder and CEO of IAWrestle Tony Hager in a statement Tuesday. “Everyone in the top three earned it and IAWrestle looks forward to continuing to cover these wrestlers far beyond high school wrestling.”
The winners will be announced during a luncheon held at Fareway’s Boone headquarters on Tuesday. The namesake of the award, Dan Gable, along with two-time national champion Mark Ironside, new Iowa women’s wrestling coach Clarissa Chun, two-time world medalist Alli Ragan, IGHSAU excecutive director Jean Berger and IHSAA associate director Erin Kirtley will be featured speakers.