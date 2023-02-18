DES MOINES- It's the final day of the 2022-2023 wrestling season.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Ryker Graff (34-9) was looking to get the next best thing after falling in the semifinals to the top-ranked wrestler in 113 pounds.
Graff took down Ankeny's Truman Folkers in the consolation semifinals by a 3-0 decision in a match that he was in full control of.
In the third place match against Bondurant-Farrar's Connor Fiser, Graff tied the match up at 1-1 late in the third period to push it to sudden victory.
Fiser would get a takedown on Graff to secure the 3-1 win. Graff finished the season in fourth place.
At 152 pounds, Ethan Bibler (33-17) lost his consolation semifinal against Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza by a 3-1 decision.
Now going for fifth, Bibler lost by a 5-1 decision to Waukee Northwest's Logan Stotts to finish in sixth place.
McCrae Hagarty (42-5) medically forfeited both of his consolation bracket matches and finished off his illustrious high school career in sixth place.
Nashua-Plainfield
The Huskies Nic Brase (43-8) lost his consolation semifinal match to Wilton's Austin Etzel and that moved him to the fifth place match.
Against WACO, Wayland's Gage Samo, Brase secured a fifth place finish with a 4-2 decision win.
"It feels pretty good," Brase said. "I was one match away from placing last year. I finally got it done this year."
Brase was able to put the back-to-back losses behind him and get the job done when he needed to.
"I figured I would just leave that all behind me and go to the next match," Brase said.
At 132 pounds in the seventh place match, Kenrick Huck (35-12) lost by fall in 33 seconds to Kingsley-Pierson's Carson Seuntjens to finish in eighth place.
Titus Evans (30-8) lost his consolation semifinal match at Jacob Thiry of Don Bosco by an 11-8 decision, but Evans battled back to get a 10-6 decision win over Earlham's Ryan Stiles to end his season in fifth place.
North Butler-Clarksville
MaKade Bloker (39-3) got a consolation semifinal win by a 4-3 decision over MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott after getting a takedown in the final seconds.
In the third place match, Bloker lost by a 7-1 decision to Wilton's Kaden Shirk to finish his season in fourth place.
Tripoli
Tripoli's Giles Cowell finished off his season one strong note, winning by fall in the second period over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire's Jordan Saul to come in seventh place.
The Go-Hawks head into the final round of competition with 157 team points, four more than second place Southeast Polk.
Nashua-Plainfield is battling for a podium finish and sit in fourth with 103 team points.