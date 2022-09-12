McCrae Hagarty has been a model of consistency and a workhorse for the Go-Hawk football team this year and against Webster City that trend stayed the same.
Hagarty had his best game of the season, finishing with 232 yards and four touchdowns. That performance extended his team lead in rushing yards to 493 yards and six touchdowns.
The offensive line was able to create holes for Hagarty to find the endzone four times against Webster City.
“I mean my o-line did a great job, I mean a fantastic job,” Hagarty said. “They work hard every day of the week. Two days ago we added Tyler Gayer as a running back and he didn’t know a whole lot of plays from there but he did a great job blocking for me.”
At half, Waverly-Shell Rock only had 69 yards on the ground, but finished with 265 rushing yards by the end of the game.
“Offensively in the first half we weren’t able to get the looks we needed,” head coach Mark Hubbard said. “The kids from Webster City made plays in the first half against us. McCrae and the entire team was able to make adjustments to get the job done in the second half.”
Hagarty, a wrestler for the Go-Hawks during the winter season, is able to get both the grinding three or four yard carries as well as the long 60-yards runs by using his speed.
“The grinding yards definitely come from wrestling,” Hagarty said. “I learned a lot from that. From Waverly I learned a lot about agility, footwork and everything. I mean I just want to thank our lifting program because they do a lot for us.”
Early in the week, coach Hubbard had gone to Hagarty about the possible work load that would be ahead of him.
“I told him early this week that it could be a 25-30 carry night,” Hubbard said. “He did a really good job preparing. There is a lot that goes into that, the nutrition, getting good sleep and the stretching. It was all those things.”
In the game against Crestwood, Hagarty was caught from behind on a long, almost-touchdown run, but he wasn’t denied this week on his 62-yard explosion that gave the Go-Hawks the 21-0 lead.
“The biggest thing, since it happened at Crestwood, was that we worked this week on getting my knees up so I wouldn’t get snagged on my toes again,” Hagarty said.
Hagarty will look to continue his stellar senior season in an away game against West Delaware on Friday.