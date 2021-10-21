Waverly-Shell Rock’s Hogan Hansen was named 2021 Iowa Golf Association junior boys’ player of the year after an impressive spring season.
As a Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association state champion and an Iowa Junior Amateur champion, it is safe to say Hansen dominated this year.
Hansen earned two top-10 finishes at the Herman Sani Tournament and the Briarwood Amateur. He also earned two top-five finishes coming from the Midwest Junior Championship and the TPC Deere Run Junior Open.
A third-place finish at the 45th Iowa Boys’ Junior PGA Championship and a second-place finish at the Iowa Open helped push Hansen to the top of the standings.
In the spring, Hansen won the 3A state tournament individual title. This win gave the young prospect 300 points. Later in the summer, Hansen traveled to Coldwater, Wisconsin, and defeated Nate Spear in a playoff and to win the Iowa Junior Amateur championship.
Maxwell Tjoa, who qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur this year, finished second in the IGA junior boys’ player of the year race. William Simpson finished third and 2020 junior boys’ player of the year, Cale Leonard, finished fourth.