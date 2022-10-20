West Delaware- With only the top-15 runners and top-three teams qualifying for the state meet, Waverly-Shell Rock's runners needed to run the best race of the season.
Caleb Hoins did just that, breaking his personal record yet again to finish in eighth place with a time of 16:52. Hoins was the only boy Go-Hawk to qualify by finishing in the top-15.
This will be the third time that Hoins will run at the state meet.
"Caleb is peaking at the right time with his conference title last week and qualifying for state," head coach Kevin Kueker said. "We're excited to see how he finishes at the state meet! Then Caleb and Caden have the senior all star meet the week following state."
Caden Kueker was just six spots and six seconds out of 15th place, crossing the line in 21st with a time of 17:24.
Gavin Berry also ran a personal record time on the way to a 38th place finish, crossing the line in 17:56. Marshall Meyer and Austin Soldwisch rounded out the top-five racers for W-SR. The duo finished in 45th and 55th places, respectively. Meyer ran the race in 18:13 and Soldwisch was 15 seconds behind with a time of 18:28.
W-SR's boys team finished in sixth place with a team score of 167. Marion finished first with 52 points.
A high percentage of the runners for W-SR are in their first year and Kevin is happy with the team growth.
"We saw a lot of growth throughout the season," Kevin said. "Over half the team was in their first year of high school cross country, 80 percent of the team were in their first or second year of the program. Yet we were still able to compete competitively, so the future looks exciting! Our seniors, Hoins, Kueker and Meyer will leave some big holes to fill, but there are guys wanting to work to fill those spots."
In the girls race, Sydney Bochmann was the final racer to cross the line and qualify for the state meet, coming in 15th place with a season record time of 20:21.
This will be the third time that Bochmann has qualified for the state meet in her career.
"Last night was a great cap to our season," head coach Jason Milke said. "We saw all seven girls run a season best time. Thats what we work for! It's great getting Syd back to state for the third year in-a-row!"
Emma Smith and Ramey Dahlquist crossed the line back-to-back in 30th and 31st place. Smith ran a new personal record with a time of 21:09 and Dahlquist broke her season record with a time of 21:12.
Jaylin Kent and Brenna Bodensteiner both finished inside the top-50 racers and rounded out the top-five for W-SR. Kent broke her personal record with a time of 21:41 and Bodensteiner finished the year with a new season best time of 21:53.
The Go-Hawks scored 165 team points to finish in eighth place. Solon finished in first with 40 points.
Milke is happy with how the team has progressed throughout the year and the impact of losing the 10 seniors will be.
"All season all the girls worked hard and met their goals," Milke said. "We had 10 seniors this year and their leadership and enthusiasm will be missed."
The state cross country meet will be Oct. 29th in Fort Dodge at Kennedy Park.