Hoins and Bochmann

Caleb Hoins and Sydney Bochmann will race at the state meet on Oct. 29. 

 Courtesy Photo

West Delaware- With only the top-15 runners and top-three teams qualifying for the state meet, Waverly-Shell Rock's runners needed to run the best race of the season. 

Caleb Hoins did just that, breaking his personal record yet again to finish in eighth place with a time of 16:52. Hoins was the only boy Go-Hawk to qualify by finishing in the top-15. 