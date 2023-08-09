Another Go-Hawk recruiting domino has fallen and it comes from the football team.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Caden Hotz will continue his playing career at Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) South Dakota State University.
The Jackrabbits won their first FCS title last season following a 14-1 campaign that culminated in a 45-21 win over rival North Dakota State. The one loss came in a season opener against Iowa where the Hawkeyes won 7-3.
A junior day visit and SDSU’s interest in Caden was a big factor in his decision to continue his career there.
“It really came from all the interest they showed with me,” Caden said. “I went to their camp the summer going into junior year, and I had a good camp. They invited me to a junior day this spring and when I was there, their O-line coach told me ‘Hey I want you to come to our camp because we are seriously interested in you.’ I went to their camp and a week or two later, I received a PWO.”
Caden’s older brother, Cole, currently plays football at DII Bemidji State as an offensive lineman as well.
The two year age gap and the similarity in positions has allowed Cole to help Caden with the skills needed to play on the offensive line at the next level.
“He helps out quite a bit,” Caden said. “When he comes home from college, he’ll give me pointers on some of the stuff that he’s learning up there. He came to one of our camps last week and was there helping out and teaching. He’s a big influence.”
Caden is one of four returning starting offensive linemen for the Go-Hawks this season. Head coach Mark Hubbard believes that the O-line is the heart of the team this year. Caden and Co. are ready for the opportunity.
“We are ready for it,” Caden said about playing in big moments. “Having our scrimmage really helps. Having four of the five guys back is going to be big and having that confidence, not only in ourselves, but each other is great in our belief that we can get things done.”
Goals for this season for Caden and the Go-Hawks are set high in his eyes.
“Personally, I’m just trying to be the best that I can be,” Caden said. “I want to do everything that I can do to help the team the best that I can. Hopefully that fits into our team goal of making a deep run in the playoffs.”