Nick Kepford continues to impress.
The Waverly-Shell Rock senior standout placed second at the Mason City Invitational on Tuesday. Kepford, who is ranked No. 23 in Class 3A by the Iowa High School Track/Cross-Country Coaches Association, crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 48.2 seconds.
Forest City senior Joey Hovinga won the individual title in 16:33.6.
W-SR placed first as a team with 51 points. Mason City was runner-up at 65, followed by Waterloo United at 70. The team victory marked the fifth straight season the Go-Hawks have won the Mason City Invite.
The Go-Hawks had three runners finish in the top 10, including Kepford. Senior Andrew Cummer placed sixth (17:32.2), while junior Caleb Hoins took 10th (17:50.5).
W-SR junior Caden Kueker finished 13th (18:08.1), while senior Jack Beam finished 23rd (18:38.5). Junior Marshall Meyer wound up 27th (18:55.6).
“With the temps dropping, so were the times,” Go-Hawks coach Kevin Kueker said. “A lot of season-best times (nine guys) and the rest of the team (was) within seconds of their’s.”
W-SR girls 3rd at CP-U Invite
Waverly-Shell Rock placed third with 68 points at the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointer Invitational on Tuesday at Bob Bowers Athletic Complex.
CP-U won the team title with 45 points, followed by Marion with 48.
Two Go-Hawks placed in the top 10. Sophomore Sydney Bochmann finished fourth (20:38), while classmate Brenna Bodensteiner took ninth (21:38).
W-SR’ sophomore Ramey Dahlquist placed 12th (22:02), while freshmen Jailyn Kent (23:06) and Emma Smith (23:09), and senior Leah Cherry (23:13) finished 21st, 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Junior Jaide Bittinger took 27th (24:03).
CP-U senior Kora Katcher won the individual title (19:26).
“The girls ran outstanding,” W-SR coach Jason Milke said. “Lots of great times. We had season-best times ranging from a few seconds better to two minutes better.
“The girls are achieving their mid-season goals and starting to focus in as we get closer to October. We have a lot of motivation going into the second half of the season.”