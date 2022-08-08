The accolades keep coming for Waverly-Shell Rock and Janesville’s seniors Chance Key and Jared Hoodjer as both were named to the All-State baseball teams.
Key, who will be playing at Des Moines Area Community College next year, was named to the 3A third-team as a utility player.
Key finished his senior season with a .360 batting average with four home runs, 36 RBIs while drawing 20 walks. On the base paths, he stole eight bases on nine attempts.
On the mound, Key was the Go-Hawks ace this season with a 5-2 record, .155 batting average against and 85 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.
Key led the Go-Hawks to a 25-11 record the included an NEIC title and a second-round appearance in the playoffs.
Janesville’s Jared Hoodjer will be attending Upper Iowa University to play baseball next season and he was named to the 1A second-team All-State as a utility player.
Hoodjer capped off his impressive career with a .537 average with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. He also stole 30 bases on 32 attempts.
On the mound, Hoodjer had a 2-1 record with a .137 batting average against with 41 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.
The Wildcats finished with a 17-8 record, second in the Iowa Star-North conference behind Don Bosco. In the playoffs, they lost 3-2 in the 1A-3 semifinals to Kee.