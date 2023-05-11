DECORAH- Waverly-Shell Rock's Maddie Leary had a good showing at the regional meet on Wednesday.
In her first match of the day, Leary beat Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Knock in an exciting 2-1 (2-6, 6-3, 14-12) match.
Round two saw Leary matched up with Brandt and Leary had no issues, coming away with the 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) win.
In the semis, Leary was matched up with top ranked Adria Neymeyer. In that match, Leary would go on to fall 0-2 (1-6, 2-6).
With the loss, Leary would move over to the third place match against Frahm. Leary had no issues and came away with the 2-0 (6-1, 6-1) win to finish in third place in the region.
The doubles team of Grace Gaede and Elizabeth Frerichs got off on the right foot with a quality 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) win over Hamm/Soderberg of Hampton-Dumont-CAL in round one.
The second round was Harreld/Norton and Gaede/Frerichs lost to end their day.