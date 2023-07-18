Cole Marsh is off to Iowa to play football, but not in the position that Go-Hawk fans are used to seeing.
On Tuesday, Cole committed to the University of Iowa as a preferred walk-on, meaning he has a roster spot guaranteed, but no athletic scholarship for the first year.
Picking the Hawkeyes was an easy choice for Cole after being a fan since he was young.
"The opportunity to play and be a part of a team like that is just unbelievable," Cole said. "That only comes once-in-a-lifetime. I've been a Hawkeye fan my whole life and I just couldn't pass up that opportunity."
In the 2022 season, Cole threw for 954 yards with 10 touchdowns and he completed passes at a 47% rate. He also rushed for 26 yards and three touchdowns.
The 6'5", 215 pound quarterback won't be solving the Iowa offense with his arm, but rather his play catching passes.
Cole will be walking on to the football team as a tight end, a stark difference from what he is used to playing.
"For all the camps that I went to this summer, I went as a tight end," Cole said. "I was just learning as I went and did what they told me to. I preformed pretty well at some of them and that got me noticed good enough to get a PWO from Iowa. The transition is going to be hard, but I'm excited for it."
Cole also had interest from schools like the University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University, the University of South Dakota and others.
His commitment comes early for the class of 2024, but it was the right decision for Cole.
"I just really, really love Iowa," Cole said. "I know this recruiting stuff can be pretty stressful, so I just wanted my decision to be made. I think Iowa was were I was going to end up anyways."
Looking just a few weeks ahead, the Go-Hawks will take the field against defending 4A state champion, Cedar Rapids Xavier, to open their season, but it might not be Cole leading the offense.
"My position right now is really up in the air," Cole said. "I might play some quarterback, some receiver and maybe some tight end, but I'm not really sure yet."
Cole plans to study business at the University of Iowa in 2024.