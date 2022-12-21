Waverly-Shell Rock’s biggest recruiting question has finally been answered.
Asa Newsom, the ninth ranked player in Iowa, has signed to play for the Kansas State Wildcats next season.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 11:46 am
For Asa, it was always more about football when it came to his college choice.
“There's just lots of good men in that building,” Asa said. “I was looking for somewhere where I could be surrounded by men who were going to better me, not just as a football player, but as a man. That has always been the number one goal, go somewhere where I could be myself and get better in all aspects of life.”
The signing came on early signing day as recruits across the country sign their letters of intent.
“The commitment day just kept moving back,” Asa said. “At some point I knew where I was going to go and it was on God’s timing.”
Throughout the last few months of recruiting, the question around the W-SR star was where was he going? The delay was for no other reason than the process that Asa went through to find the correct school.
“It is kind of a relief to be done,” Asa said. “Truthfully, I didn’t know where I was going until just a couple of days ago. It was a process and I knew that I did it the right way. Looking back on things, I had fun with it.”
The process was mainly based around his family and his younger brother, Che, and bringing him along to visits with him.
“I had planned on committing by the end of the summer,” Asa said. “Then it moved to late August, then it was the middle of the season and I wanted to wait. The recruiting ramped up after the season with a couple of more visits. My favorite part was getting to show my younger brother around. I remember growing up and seeing my older brother [Mosai] and it was huge for me. It showed me when I was younger what I wanted to work for. Seeing my brother interact and get to have fun with some high level coaches and high level people.”
It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows throughout the recruitment process for Asa though.
“Looking back sometimes it can get stressful,” Asa said. “During those moments I had to look at the process and enjoy the blessings that I’ve been given.”
In the era of early verbal commitments and flipping those commitments, Asa feels that he did it the right way. His way.
“Not knowing until just a couple of nights ago let me know that I did it the right way, through my own process.”
