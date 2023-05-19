DES MOINES- The area individuals and relays teams were heavy favorites on Friday afternoon and they didn't disappoint.
The Denver girls distance medley team of Elaina Hildebrandt, Jillian Clayton, Hailey Homan and Amber Homan finished in 19th with a time of 4:24.24.
In the Waverly-Shell Rock distance medley, the quartet of Carson Reznicek, Nolan Foster, Sam Wilson and Caleb Hoins finished in 23rd with a time of 3:44.80. Hoins got the Go-Hawks up to third in their heat, but lost steam in the last 100 meters and dropped back in the pack.
Denver's Kasey Wirtjes was able to qualify for the 110-meter hurdle finals with a seventh place finish in a race that he ran in 15.27. Wirtjes hit a couple of hurdles on his way to the finish line in the race. Evan Dorn also ran and he took 19th with a time of 16.34.
W-SR's Asa Newsom snuck into the finals with a seventh place finish and a time of 14.90. Sam Roose ran in the same heat and he placed 22nd with a time of 15.87.
Denver's 4x200 team of Natalie Demai, Clayton, Hildebrandt and Curtis had high hopes for the relay, but the handoff in turn three couldn't find the next person and the team did not finish.
In the 3A 4x200, W-SR's Cat Wedeking, Lilly Betts, Camryn Buseman and Keiri Holmquist had a season best time of 1:48.05 and placed 18th.
Teagan Palmer, Ethan Reiter, Chase Baumgartner and Ethan Schoville of Denver took 10th in the 4x200 with a time of 1:32.10, which was a season best for the quartet.
W-SR's Austin Carter, Reznicek, Jameson Toma and Foster placed 18th in the same relay with a time of 1:32.75.
In the 400 hurdles, Denver's Aubrey Decker set her personal record with a fifth place finish and a time of 1:05.06.
Newsom one-upped his performance from last season in the 400 hurdles, coming in fourth with a PR time of 55.26, two seconds back from first.
Roose took 18th with a time of 58.98.
After a disappointing 4x200, Clayton, Demai, Hildebrandt and Curtis were out for it in the 4x100 where they qualified first with a time of 50.35.
Decker, Hailey Homan, Curtis and Demai will also be running in the 4x400 final after qualifying third with a season best time of 4:04.10.
W-SR's Betts, Zayah Weigel, Delilah Kroymann and Holmquist had a season best time of 4:11.68 in the 4x400 and they took 14th place.
Reiter, Brown, Baumgartner and Schoville of Denver will be back in the 4x400 final after qualifying eighth with a season best time of 3:27.46.
W-SR's Sam Wilson, Sam Freese, Foster and Newsom took 14th in the 4x400 with a time of 3:29.99, four seconds behind the qualifying time.
In the field events for the day, Katelyn Eggena took 14th in the shot put with a throw of 35-10.50.
Wirtjes placed ninth with a height of 6-01.00, tied for his season best in the high jump.
Jake Walker placed 11th in the shot put with a throw of 49-11.50.
In the long jump, Roose placed 21st with a leap of 19-01.50.
The finals will get started at 9 a.m. on Saturday.