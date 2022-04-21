The W-SR High School’s production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” opens tonight at 7:30 in the Rada Auditorium, with a second performance tomorrow at the same time. General admission tickets are available at the door for $5. The play has mature content and is not suitable for all audiences because of adult language and themes.
W-SR's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" opens tonight
- By Elizabeth Bingham
