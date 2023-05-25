WATERLOO - After last year's doubles team finished fifth, the Waverly-Shell Rock doubles team of Benny Ramker and Luca Myers were looking to improve on that finish.
Starting play on Tuesday, Ramker/Myers saw Fairfield's Flanagan and Hannes.
Ramker/Myers had no issue getting the 2-0 (6-3, 6-0) win to advance to the quarterfinal round where they faced off against LeMars' Meis and Pratt.
It was another quick match for the Go-Hawks as they prevailed with the 2-0 (6-4, 6-1) win to advance to the semifinal round. With that win, they secured at least a top four finish in the state meet.
Now playing on Wednesday morning, Ramker/Myers had a tough test against the top-ranked Pella duo of Briggs and Roozeboom.
Ramker/Myers had a tough showing in the semifinal match and they dropped the match 0-2 (0-6, 0-6) to advance to the third place match.
Against Dubuque Wahlert's Curtiss and Martine, Ramker/Myers battled throughout the match, but would go on to lose 0-2 (5-7, 4-6) to finish the year as the fourth best doubles team in 1A.