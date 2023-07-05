Waverly-Shell Rock is one of the few teams for their conference that has a tennis team during the spring season and Benny Ramker has been a corner stone piece for the Go-Hawk program the last two years.
Ramker has been playing tennis from a young age and like most athletes, he was introduced by a family member.
“My cousin Nile got me into tennis,” Ramker said. “He loved tennis and played in college. He showed me his ways and I had fun playing with him. A few years later, I got serious and started to take a few lessons the summer going into my freshman year.”
Ramker has advanced to the state doubles tournament the last two years, with two different teammates, Luca Myers and Isaac Becker.
“It’s been great to play in the state tournament two years in-a-row,” Ramker said. “I’m blessed to have the teammates and coaches to help me get there. Sharpening my skills in the off-season has helped, but my mental strength improving has been the biggest help in getting to the tournament.”
This season, Ramker and Myers were able to place fourth, one better than in 2022.
In addition to that, Ramker was one of 12 1A tennis players to get named to the All-State Team, where he saw his name on the Second Team.
“Being named All-State is an honor and I am glad to be chosen,” Ramker said.
This last season, Ramker complied a 9-6 record in singles, but he isn’t satisfied with the team result.
“We just need to keep doing what we do best,” Ramker said. “Making team state next year is a realistic goal our team has for next year and I believe that we can get that by working together in the offseason. Using our dissatisfaction from last year as fuel will get us there.”