Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins and Ryder Block are no strangers to success on the wrestling mats.
The quest for a freestyle national championship began early for Block and he hasn't looked back since.
"In fourth or fifth grade I started in freestyle," Block said. "The club I belong with helped out with going to bigger events. Wrestling has been pretty much 24/7 365 since high school started"
Wrestling in club teams is something that W-SR's wrestling coach, Eric Whitcome, credits when it comes to the success during the school year.
"My job as a wrestling coach is to provide a positive experience for all of our athletes," Whitcome said. "Wrestling in the off season is an absolute must. The exposure and training really helps out the wrestlers for when the school season comes around. For those guys that want to take the next step this is an absolute must."
After Block finished his junior season at a perfect 38-0 record that culminated in a 3A state championship at 138 lbs., the freestyle state tournament started with some question marks.
"Qualifying for the freestyle championship in Fargo was interesting this year," Block said. "I tore my meniscus during school and I had surgery 8 days before the freestyle state tournament and made it to the finals and forfeited due to the risk of injury."
In conjunction with Block's club team, Whitcome helped with the decision on what to do with his injury when it came to the freestyle state tournament.
"One thing we talked about going into freestyle state was how far do we push it," Whitcome said. "It came down to lets make sure we are qualified and then just shut it down so that way he didn't injure himself further and thats exactly what we did."
For Block, the first day at Fargo was an easy one that helped him get settled into the big stage of national wrestling.
"We got to Fargo early and that helped me out getting settled. The first day was pretty easy and I won all my matches," Block said.
Day two would prove to be tougher as he had to wrestle two people ranked in the top-five in the nation. Those matches helped boost his confidence and propel him into the finals where he ultimately won.
"On day two I wrestled against the number five ranked wrestler in the country and won," Block said. "I then beat the number one wrestler in the country. In the semis I had a tough guy but I wrestled good and won. The finals were really nerve wracking because I had never been on a stage like that before and once I won it was like a weight off my shoulder and win one."
W-SR is one of the few schools in the country that have had two Fargo champions in the same year, and that fact is not lost on Whitcome.
"Simply put, it is really awesome to have coached these guys," Whitcome said. "It is extremely difficult to have just one Fargo champ let alone two of them. This is the single toughest high school tournament in the country that is made up of the toughest wrestlers in the country. These two have been super talented for a long time and that talent has come from a ton of work over the years."
Since Block moved into Waverly, the two have been good friends on and off the mat. This includes Block staying in Iowa City with Riggins for a week helping him move into his apartment, being matside during each others matches in Fargo and helping each other get through difficult times together.
"Me and Aiden have had a good relationship since I moved to Waverly," Block said. "We have been together since then and helping each other throughout each match. I am excited to be teammates with him in Iowa City when I get down there."
Whitcome has seen this first-hand during his time as their coaches.
"We talk about what it takes to be great and you have to put yourself in uncomfortable situations to get better," Whitcome said. "When you have guys that are going through the same thing it makes it a lot easier. It also creates a bond through those struggles and they push each other to do things that they haven't done yet. They come to rely on each other and the season that Aiden tore his ACL was probably one of the toughest years for Ryder because Aiden wasn't there with him."
Working through challenges together and having a championship mindset has helped both Riggins and Block during their time on the mat.
"I know that if I put my mind to it I can do it," Block said. "My mindset is that I want to be a winner and lead a championship lifestyle. I do a lot of little things on my own. I have a drive to prove that I can be what I know I can be."
According to coach Whitcome, Riggins when through a difficult self evaluation time during the beginning of June that helped him get where he needed to go. The self evaluation is a testament to the drive and determination that makes a great athlete.
"At the beginning of June Aiden went through an evaluation of himself and that helped him springboard into a great freestyle season," Whitcome said.
Block was recently invite to the Who's Number One event that is being held in Ann Arbour, Mich. at the beginning of Sept.
"I didn't find out about the Who's Number One event until about a week ago," Block said. "I just started getting back to my training and it is about trusting that and making sure that I am where I need to be."
Block will be wrestling against Nasir Bailey, who is a North Carolina commit, for the number one ranking in 138 lbs.
While Riggins will be an Iowa Hawkeye for his next wresting season, Block will be at W-SR for his senior season.
"I think there will be a target on my back during high school and I am excited for that and embracing that," Block said. "This season I am going to try and soak everything in during my last season with Waverly and make sure that I enjoy it."
As Riggins departs the Go-Hawk wrestling program and into Division I at Iowa, Whitcome reflected on his growth and the person he has become.
"I just saw a picture of me and Aiden from eight to 10 years ago," Whitcome said. "The coolest thing is that people come up and tell me that he is one of the greatest people that they know and they aren't talking about his wrestling. Knowing that I have been a part of his growth as an individual has been awesome."