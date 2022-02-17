DES MOINES — Waverly-Shell Rock advanced 11 wrestlers to the quarterfinals of the Iowa State Wrestling Championships Thursday afternoon, with one earning a milestone victory in the process.
Go-Hawk heavyweight Jake Walker took his 100th career win when he pinned Cohen Pfohl of Dubuque Senior in 44 seconds to close out the opening round of the tournament. He was one of 11 Go-Hawks to make the Class 3A quarterfinal round, to be wrestled Friday following the Class 2A quarterfinals, which begin at 9 a.m.
"It's pretty awesome getting (No. 100) at state," Walker said. "The team's rolling, but other than that (I'm) feeling good."
Head coach Eric Whitcome said the win is just another milestone and accomplishment for Walker.
"He's been a great high-school wrestler," Whitcome said. "He's going to keep at it, because he's clutch."
Also getting victories in the first go-round were Alex Hornyak (106), Zane Behrends (113), Braxten Westendorf (120), Carter Fecht (132), Ryder Block (138), Baz Diaz (145), Cayden Langreck (152), Aiden Riggins (160), McCrae Hagarty (195) and Layne McDonald (220).
Sean Mwangi is still alive on the back side of the 170-pound draw. He took a 5-3 defeat against Jakob McGowan, of Fort Madison, in the opening round, but he bounced back to grab a 4-1 decision over Muscatine's Jett Fridley.
However, Robert Poyner was 0-2 on opening day at 182. He was pinned by Trevor Summers, of Ottumwa, in 4:39 and then dropped a 10-0 major decision to Connor Pertzsch, of Dallas Center-Grimes.
Meanwhile, Sam Hornyak was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct during his bout at 126 against Linn-Mar's Brayden Parke.
The Go-Hawks ended the first day in a tie for second place in Class 3A with Waukee Northwest, both having 32 points. Southeast Polk leads them both by 4.5 points after Round 1.
The Rams have nine of their 11 wrestlers still going on the front side of the draw, one on the back end and one eliminated. Meanwhile, the Wolves have eight eligible for championship contention and three in the consolations out of their 12 they brought to the Well.
Whitcome said his team wrestled a good round.
"It's not perfect, and that's what we're striving for," he said. "Overall, I'm pretty happy with their effort.
"We've got to keep winning matches (to catch up). The rest will take care of itself."
CLASS 3A
TEAM SCORES (top 10)
1. Southeast Polk 36.5
T-2. Waverly-Shell Rock 32
T-2. Waukee Northwest 32
4. Bettendorf 24.5
5. North Scott 22
6. Indianola 20.5
7. Iowa City West 19
8. Linn-Mar 17
9. Bondurant-Farrar 16
10. West Des Moines Dowling 15.5
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106 — Round 1: Alex Hornyak (WSR) dec. Kale DiMarco (Mason City), 6-0
113 — Round 1: Zane Behrends (WSR) dec. Ryker Graf (SEP), 6-3
120 — Round 1: Braxten Westendorf (WSR) dec. Corbin Grace (Ottumwa), 6-2
126 — Round 1: Brayden Parke (LM) won by DQ over Sam Hornyak (WSR); Consolation Round 1: Jayden Friedrichs (Sioux City East) won by forfeit over S. Hornyak
132 — Round 1: Carter Fecht (WSR) dec. Logan Gard (Dallas Center-Grimes), 3-0
138 — Round 1: Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Austin Vandersee (LM), 2:52
145 — Round 1: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned Carter Bennett (Ankeny Centennial), 4:16
152 — Round 1: Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Jackson Van Kley (Pella), 3:39
160 — Round 1: Aiden Riggins (WSR) pinned Rashon Jennings (CR Kennedy), 2:50
170 — Round 1: Jakob McGowan (Fort Madison) dec. Sean Mwangi (WSR), 5-3; Consolation round 1: Mwangi dec. Jeff Fridley (Muscatine), 4-1
182 — Round 1: Trevor Summers (Ott) pinned Robert Poyner (WSR), 4:39; Consolation Round 1: Conner Pertzsch (DCG) major dec. Poyner, 10-0
195 — Round 1: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Dillon Woods (Lewis Central), 1:08
220 — Round 1: Layne McDonald (WSR) dec. Gannon Williams (Marshaltown), 6-2
285 — Round 1: Jake Walker (WSR) pinned Cohen Pfohl (Dubuque Senior), 0:44