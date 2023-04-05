Another recruiting domino has fallen after Waverly-Shell Rock’s Jake Walker made his decision on where he is going to be playing at the next level.
The All-State football player and three-time wrestling runner-up has decided to stay at home and play for the hometown Wartburg Knights next season.
Walker chose the Knights over schools like Navy, the University of Northern Iowa and others.
“The big thing for me was figuring out if I wanted to do football or not,” Walker said. “I loved the Naval Academy, but being that far away from home and the lifestyle change wasn’t something that I could really fully embrace. For UNI, we just fell out of communication, I still believe that they are a great program.”
Going to Wartburg, Walker will be just mere minutes away from his house and he will also be joined by Go-Hawk teammates Jack Wilson and Tyler Gayer. Staying in Waverly also means that Walker will get to play in front of his hometown for another four years.
“It’s going to be awesome [to play in front of my hometown],” Walker said. “There’s a ton of Waverly guys with me. Tyler Gayer, Jack Wilson and hopefully Sam Roose will be here too. It’s also the vets like Jordan Downing. Being close to home and having a home cooked meal whenever I want, but not living at home, will be a change but I think it will be for the better.”
The Walker’s bleed orange and black with Jake’s mom, Jennifer, and his dad, Steve, both working within the athletic department as the head volleyball coach and as the assistant director for the W and the assistant athletic director. This allowed Jake to have a relationship with head coaches Chris Winter and Eric Keller, but that didn’t have an impact on making his decision.
“I really tried not to think about the relationships when it came down to it,” Walker said. “The recruitment is more of a business. They’re trying to do their job and I just couldn’t pick [between football and wrestling] so I’m doing both.”
Being a two-sport athlete in college is tough, especially when both programs preform at high levels year in and year out. The football team made it to the national semifinals this past season, their furthest campaign in school history, and the wrestling team has won 15 national titles as well as finishing as runners-up 10 times.
“In our meetings, I talked with both coaches and they basically said it’s not their way or the highway,” Walker said. “They were sincerely trying to work with me to try and figure that out. We haven’t gotten the schedule figured out yet on my side, but I’m sure that we can come to a peaceful resolution.”
Both the W-SR football and wrestling programs pride themselves on preparing their athletes for the next level, whatever that may look like, and Walker is hoping to take some of those lessons to Wartburg.
“From wrestling the work ethic was the biggest thing,” Walker said. “They want you in there when you’re sick because they love the tough stuff. We don’t shy away from the tough stuff and when it comes, we embrace it and that’s why we’ve won six state titles in the last four years.
“For football, it’s definitely the character side of things. Being a good person, being a great leader. We talked all the time about being a great teammate and being there for each other. Just being a great member of this community.”