Eric Whitcome is no stranger to success on and off the wrestling mats.
Coach Whitcome was honored with the Bob Siddens Iowa High School Coaching Excellence Award at the Glenn Brand Hall of Fame banquet last week.
During his time wrestling at Waverly-Shell Rock, Whitcome was a two-time state qualifier, finishing third in his senior year. He was also a two-time NEIC champion.
Since taking over at W-SR in 2012, Eric has led his teams to ten NEIC Championships while crowning 71 NEIC Champions. Whitcome’s teams have qualified for 10 State Dual Team Championships, finishing fifth in 2016, fourth in 2012, third in 2013, 2014, and 2017, second in 2019 and 2020.
In 2021 and 2022 Coach Whitcome coached the schools fifth and sixth Dual Team State Championship Teams.
Coach Whitcome’s W-SR teams have finished in the Top 40 National High School Rankings three times 2014 (34th), 2019 (22nd) and 2021 (12th), 2022 (23rd). Whitcome currently owns a dual record of 244-100.
In 2019 Whitcome started Waverly-Shell Rock’s Girls Wrestling Program. The program instantly rose to stardom winning the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Championship in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Since starting the program Whitcome has helped coach six state champions, 15 finalists and 28 place winners.
"I found out in March after the season was over," Whitcome said. "It was unexpected but I am very grateful and appreciative of this. Having my peers and colleagues recognize the job I have done is amazing. No matter the profession, it makes you proud that others are recognizing the job that I have done here in Waverly."