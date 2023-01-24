After 44 years and 1,227 wins, Waverly-Shell Rock's Eavon Woodin has called it a career.
Eavon Woodin started her coaching career, and the volleyball program, in Pocahontas in 1978. The Woodin family moved to Waverly in 1986 where Eavon would start as the freshman volleyball coach.
"My husband [Jerry] moved to the Edward Jones office in town," Eavon said. "I was the freshman coach for three years and after Ann Arns, who was the head coach at the time, stepped down, they asked me to take over the varsity job in 1989."
Eavon's time in Waverly is defined by one word: winning.
And there was a lot of it.
During her time at W-SR, Eavon took the lady Go-Hawks to 12 state tournaments and brought home two state titles, one in 2009 and another just two seasons later in 2011. Included in those 12 state tournament appearances are two runners-up trophies and four semifinal games.
The legacy that Eavon will be leaving behind is going to be hard to follow, but she is confident in the future of the program.
"I hope that they continue the program under new leadership from where I left it," Eavon said. "Volleyball has changed a lot over the years and they need to keep taking the time and energy to continue to build up the program."
Eavon kept it simple when asked about the best part of the job at W-SR.
"Just being with and around the kids for so long," Eavon said. "We had so many great players that worked really hard."
Finding the right time to retire is a difficult for coaches, especially ones that have given a large portion of their lives to the program. After Eavon's son, Curt, died in 2020, it seemed only a matter of time before the legendary coach put the whistle away.
"After my son passed away it was hard to go into the gym," Eavon said. "My kids have been here with me since they were 1, 3 and 5 and without Curt, it was tough to go into the gym. The memories were really tough and with every national anthem, I would be reminded of that. I'm nearly 73, the time and energy was just too much. It is a 12 month job."
Curt was there in spirit for the Go-Hawks this past season, with the video LED board hanging in Go-Hawk Gymnasium being dedicated in celebration of his life.
Eavon is ready for retirement, but before she goes, she expressed her gratitude to the community and everyone involved in the W-SR volleyball program.
"I just want to thank the communities of Waverly and Shell Rock for their support," Eavon said. "Thank you to KWAY and the Waverly Newspapers for the continuous coverages of my teams. There are just too many people to thank, but coaches, friends and family that have supported us, thank you."
The thing about Eavon is that she personifies an Iowa girl through and through. Shes in the basketball hall of fame and has done amazing things. im thrilled that shes retiring and I just want to thank her for being a trailblazer for us. Shes just a terrific person and I will miss her.