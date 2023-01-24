EaVon Woodin (copy)

Eavon Woodin took the Go-Hawks to 12 state tournaments and two state title wins. 

 File Photo

After 44 years and 1,227 wins, Waverly-Shell Rock's Eavon Woodin has called it a career. 

Eavon Woodin started her coaching career, and the volleyball program, in Pocahontas in 1978. The Woodin family moved to Waverly in 1986 where Eavon would start as the freshman volleyball coach. 

