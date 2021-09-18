The hype was authentic, the energy electric.
The offense and discipline went missing, disappearing into the crisp, cloudless September night sky without much resistance.
Behind a sea of black and gold inside Go-Hawk Stadium, Waverly-Shell Rock stumbled offensively, fumbled twice, committed one too many penalties and, in turn, aided West Delaware to a 14-6 victory.
A rematch many in Waverly have been waiting an entire year for fell short of expectations.
W-SR (3-1) was overpowered and knocked around for the first time this season. An offense that had jetted out to monumental statistics through the first three weeks of the season was stuck in neutral and, more importantly, exposed in some areas; a defense that had to show many – if any – weaknesses surrendered enough big plays to decide the game; a team that averaged two turnovers per game came away with none, despite coming close a couple of times; and a team that, up until Friday, remained relatively disciplined, was flagged eight times.
“We had high expectations of ourselves, and this was just a punch in the mouth,” W-SR senior tight end/defensive end Layne McDonald said. “They were the (more) physical team.
“It’s a wakeup call for sure. I know we thought we were a little untouchable there for a minute because we’re outscoring our opponents by 30 points every game, but it was for sure a wakeup call.”
