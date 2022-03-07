An experienced law enforcement officer swapped the uniform of a campus peace officer with that of a sheriff’s deputy on Monday.
Chad Walderbach, 42, was sworn in by Bremer County Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt, who is a retired veteran sheriff, in the council chambers at the Bremer County Courthouse.
A Cedar Rapids native, Walderbach served as a police officer at the University of Northern Iowa for nearly 18 years.
He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 1997, and earned a degree in elementary education from UNI in 2004.
“It’s crazy making such a big leap after 18 years,” he said.
But, he added, the job openings at the sheriff’s office prompted him to take advantage of the opportunity.
Sheriff Dan Pickett said he was impressed by the credentials of the new hire and was glad Walderbach decided to work in the county he now lives in.
“We have been very lucky,” Pickett said. “Usually, we don’t have people leave unless they retire.”
But, Pickett added that the last couple of years have been different for law enforcement. In the sheriff’s office alone, two retirements and one change-of-profession decision, created two vacancies in the office that have taken time to fill. Now that Walderbach is now hired, the second position is still open.
Walderbach said he welcomes the change of pace and the fact that he would be able to use many of the skills he had honed in earning his college degree and in working in law enforcement for almost two decades, but in a larger area.
“I like working in smaller communities and look forward to serving here,” he said.
Walderbach’s wife, Bri and their two kids, Rowan, 8, and Knox, 6, attended the ceremony and watched with pride.
Walderbach, who is a firearms instructor, among other qualifications he brings to the table, said he is looking forward to serving in a new role and ready to learn on the job. He said his family was very supportive of his career path.
When he’s not on the job, he loves spending time with his family. Fishing, hunting and sometimes just walking through the timber are among their shared hobbies.
“I’m glad I can outreach to more people, “ he said about his new job.