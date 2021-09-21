The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Sept. 25, and participants have the option to walk from home or join us at Peet Junior High beginning at 8 a.m. Walkers who choose to walk from home can download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to participate through augmented reality and activities.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.
Walk Manager Christine Hess has been participating in the Walk for many years in honor of her late grandfather who had Alzheimer’s. Before she recently became the Walk Manager for the Cedar Valley Walk, she was a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association and participated in the Cedar Valley, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids Walks. Her grandfather, who she remembers as her best friend, passed away in March after living with Alzheimer’s for 15 years.
This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising over $67,000 at the Cedar Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.
The health and safety of the participants, volunteers and staff are the top priorities. All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. We ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask, per CDC guidelines around large outdoor events. Masks will be available on-site.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.