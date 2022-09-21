CEDAR VALLEY, IA– The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Cedar Valley area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 24.
What: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps support the Alzheimer’s Association’s critical research, care and support across Iowa. It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Where: Peet Junior High School, 525 E Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Register and donate at alz.org/walk to get the most out of Walk day and support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Why: Alzheimer’s isn’t stopping and neither are we. Families facing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia need us now more than ever — and with your support, we can continue to be there for them. Every dollar you raise through Walk to End Alzheimer’s allows the Alzheimer’s Association® to provide 24/7 care and support while accelerating critical research.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/walk to register and learn more.