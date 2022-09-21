CEDAR VALLEY, IA– The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Cedar Valley area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 24.

What: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps support the Alzheimer’s Association’s critical research, care and support across Iowa. It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.