I rarely write stories about close friends, but this one is irresistible.
Nikki Harken, of Shell Rock, is not just a friend.
She’s a former student from my early teaching career at UNI, a colleague whose ideas and teaching practices are brave and bold, and an explorer who continues to grow and learn.
She walks her words and strives to live a life rooted in love. She thirsts for self improvement.
Recently, her intellectual and experiential growth culminated in the completion of a doctoral degree, which Nikki earned the old fashioned way — by slugging it day in, day out, week after week, month after month, for three years, all along while carrying her other duties with a joyful smile.
She is a tornado of good will, a hurricane of positivity, a tsunami of hope that brightens spirits along the way for those she knows and those she doesn’t.
It’s not that there has been no heartache or hardship in Nikki’s life, but she doesn’t dwell on it, so she keeps going forward.
She radiates happiness, which rubs off on others and powers the spaces she passes through.
EARLY YEARS, IMPACT OF FARM CRISIS:
Growing up on her family’s farm in Coggon, near Manchester, Nikki spent a lot of time learning life skills from Grandma Edna, while her parents, Doran and Billie Zumbach, and her older brother, Mitch, tended to the cows, the pigs and the crops.
Even though she was just a kid, Nikki worried, as a fourth-grader would, about things that kept her parents awake at night.
“We were always on the verge of losing everything,” she said, referring to the looming farm crisis in the 1980s. “I went to a very rural school and it was impacting all of us. There were very few of my classmates who were not impacted. Even if they were not in farming, their parents were working at John Deere. It was a looming sense of dread, but it also brought us all together, my class was really close.”
One night, after her mom tucked Nikki in, she told her they might lose the farm.
“I just remember thinking, ‘What then? What do my parents do? So much uncertainty…”
To find comfort in what was a chaotic world for the grown-ups, Nikki instinctively sought comfort in books, in writing fictional stories and in spending time with her grandmother baking.
As it turned out, fate was benevolent to the Zumbach family, and hard work, luck and smart decisions somehow helped turn the farm around.
But others were not as fortunate and that is not lost on Nikki even today.
“There were lots of people who made the same decisions my parents did who were not as lucky,” she said. “I had classmates who moved away and I never saw them again…”
These experiences may have been shelved away in the storage room of Nikki’s consciousness at the time, but without a doubt, they shaped who she became and who she will remain for the rest of her life.
To this day, she recalls these formative moments and shares the stories with her children and her students.
“I know being a child during the farm crisis has certainly made me frugal, but I wonder about other people my age and the long-range impacts of other children like me at that time, just living on the edge, in a constant state of worry,” she said.
Telling the story of her childhood with measured memories, a narrative substitute for living it, allows Nikki to revisit her early years through the eyes of another generation.
“Every experience that we have shapes who we are as humans,” she said, “and we have a choice of how to frame those experiences. I choose to frame them in thankfulness for what I have, a focus on our shared humanity and grace.”
UNIVERSITY ADVENTURE
After graduating from North Linn High School in 1994, Nikki enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa pursuing a degree in communication theatre arts teaching.
“Professors and the learning environment changed my life,” she said. “I was out from beneath testing structures. When I was in elementary school, my Iowa Test of Basic Skills showed that I was a below average student. I never knew that until five years ago, when my mom gave the report to me, because my teachers loved me, they just so believed in every single one of us. Maybe looking back, those teachers were thinking, ‘We need to love on those kids because of what their families are going through in the farm crisis.’”
At UNI, Nikki found her confidence to express herself.
“Words became my passion,” she said. “I was able to show who I was in papers, speeches and creative projects. I found a home here.”
Nikki’s career would eventually come full circle when she took a job as an instructor in her alma mater in 2004. Her impact on her students and her colleagues is well documented as she knows how to treasure each and everyone and how to see the potential and the possibility in every situation.
Today, she is the director of internships and an instructor who inspires young minds, supports colleagues and gives back to her community. She received the inaugural Above and Beyond Award, given out by United Faculty, one of many accolades she has accumulated in her 20 years of teaching.
Meanwhile, several years ago, she reconnected with her passion for baking, which she stumbled upon at the age of 6 when she baked her first apple pie with her grandma.
She put a shingle on social media after finding a family recipe for a lemon cake and that’s how her business, Nikki’s Nummies, was born. Her cupcakes, cookies and scones, made to order, have graced many a local celebration with their flavor and flair.
Baking has been a therapy of sorts for her over the years.
“It was also an escape, during the farm crisis, during the pandemic and even now because cupcakes make people happy,” she said.
Three years ago, she embarked on a doctoral journey, in part to fulfill a long-held dream to earn a terminal degree, and in part to be a role model for her children and her students.
Since March 7, when she successfully defended her dissertation on students’ plans after college, she has added Ed. D. after her name, a cause for celebration and affirmation of her resilience.
She says she could not have accomplished as much had it not been for the support of her husband, Matt, and their children, Estelle, 18, Madi, 20, Tucker, 20, Katie, 24, and Alex, 26. Her parents have also been strong pillars for her in good times and in times of hardship, and so have a handful of trusted friends and colleagues.
Without their love, Nikki said, she could not have known what it’s like to be appreciated and valued.
In the meantime, Nikki and Matt have continued to be deeply involved in the community. They volunteer and hold leadership roles at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock.
But for Nikki, purposeful investment in her community has been doing good one person at a time and with intentional focus on making a difference.
“It’s taking care of our humans,” she said. “When you see someone in need and you make things happen so they experience love in the worst of times.”