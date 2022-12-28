Waverly police officers teamed with Walmart on Dec. 17 to help bring a little more holiday cheer to the community with their annual Shop with a Cop event.
The program, in which officers purchase toys as holiday gifts for local children, has been taking place for about 10 years. This year’s event saw Waverly police help brighten the days of 17 kids.
The police officers who helped make the day possible were Officer Ruth, Officer Bucknell, Officer Nelson, Inv. Jacobsen, Sgt. Hartwig, Sgt. Hansel and Chief Pursell.
News of the event, which was posted to the Waverly Police’s Facebook page, received overwhelmingly positive support.
“Thank you Waverly Police for caring. Also thank you for your service. Merry Christmas,” Margie Damrow Williams wrote in the comments.