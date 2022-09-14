Waverly Rotary Club invites the community to celebrate Rotary’s 95 years of ‘Service Above Self’ at the Marv Walston Annual Fall Feastival. The event will on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Waverly Golf & Country Club and consist of a dinner, short program and auction. Music entertainment will be provided by the Waverly Shell Rock orchestra students and Wartburg College’s Festeberg men’s chorale. $40 tickets are available at the Waverly Chamber, from any Rotarian or electronically at www.facebook.com/WaverlyRotaryClub.
The event’s name sake honors the late Marv Walston, a community leader, philanthropist and tireless promoter of Rotary’s service mission.
The Waverly Rotary club annually funds many events including three $1,000 scholarships for Waverly-Shell Rock High School seniors and attendance by two middle school and two high school students at Rotary summer leadership camps. From delivering meals to the elderly in town, to food for students in the local schools who experience food insecurity, to tree planting, apple picking, building park shelters and benches, to funding the Rotary Foreign Student Exchange, the largest such program in the world, to global health initiatives like the eradication of polio, digging wells, to youth leadership camps, to helping the city with outdoor projects like sealing the rail trail bridge, Kid’s Kingdom, and countless hand-on activities, Rotary impacts and improves lives.
In additional to attending the Marv Walston Fall Festival, please consider joining Rotary. We are a community service and fun-loving social club that meets the first and third Wednesday of each month from 12-1 at Wartburg’s Saemann Student Center Heritage ballroom. At each meeting we gather leaders, exchange ideas, and take action. Each meeting has a meal and community or educational presentation. For more information on joining us, contact membership chair Dan Britt DBritt@NITherapy.com.