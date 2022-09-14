Rotary

The Waverly Rotary club annually funds many events including three $1,000 scholarships for Waverly-Shell Rock High School seniors and attendance by two middle school and two high school students at Rotary summer leadership camps.

Waverly Rotary Club invites the community to celebrate Rotary’s 95 years of ‘Service Above Self’ at the Marv Walston Annual Fall Feastival. The event will on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Waverly Golf & Country Club and consist of a dinner, short program and auction. Music entertainment will be provided by the Waverly Shell Rock orchestra students and Wartburg College’s Festeberg men’s chorale. $40 tickets are available at the Waverly Chamber, from any Rotarian or electronically at www.facebook.com/WaverlyRotaryClub.

The event’s name sake honors the late Marv Walston, a community leader, philanthropist and tireless promoter of Rotary’s service mission.