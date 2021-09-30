The 2021 Iowa FFA Dairy Cattle Career Development Event was held in conjunction with the Youth Dairy Classic in West Union on Sept. 17.
Thirty-one teams and individuals participated in this year’s Career Development Event designed to provide students an opportunity to display their knowledge and skills in the area of dairy cattle selection and management. The Iowa FFA Dairy Cattle Career Development Event was made possible with support through the Iowa FFA Foundation.
The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter received a Silver Placing with teams receiving Golds, Silvers, and Bronzes. The members who competed this year were: Kaliya Lampe, Noah Richards, Madyson Richards, and Kanen Decker.
“I had a very fun trip to West Union for the dairy judging contest,” said member Noah Richards. “I learned a lot about giving oral reasons for placing the cattle the way I did.”