MANCHESTER — Marty McKowen and Mike Hilmer spent Sunday in an arena together for the second time in less than 24 hours.
The head coaches of Wapsie Valley and North Linn were intertwined as Upper Iowa University’s men’s basketball team played in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference during a 4:30 p.m. tournament quarterfinal.
Hilmer’s sons Jake, a senior, and Austin, a freshman, play for the Peacocks. McKowen’s son, Brooks, is the 10th-year head coach.
The prep coaches’ first meeting, which took place Saturday night at West Delaware, might come up. Or, considering the result, it might not.
North Linn secured its seventh consecutive Class 1A state tournament appearance with a 72-51 Substate 3 championship victory. The Lynx led from start to finish; the Warriors (20-5) pulled within 10 points (56-46) with 6 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter but North Linn (24–0) went on 14-2 run to nip any chance of a full-fledged comeback in the bud.
“It hurts really bad because it’s a great group of kids,” McKowen said. “I told them what hurt so bad is how hard they worked to be a good basketball team this year. How great of a family they really were. That’s what makes it hurt to say goodbye to them — they were a great group of kids who wanted to be successful.”
Wapsie trailed 54-36 to open the fourth quarter before closing to within a score of single digits. At the first inbound of the frame, Wapsie had 36 points and 23 turnovers.
Four free throws — two from O’Donnell, two from Kane — cut the 18-point deficit to 14. Tate Haughenbury’s jumper extended the Lynx’s lead again, but the Warriors pushed again.
O’Donnell sank a 3-pointer under the seven-minute mark, and North Linn’s response was to hold the ball for most of the shot clock and miss a shot. Benton Hyde drained a 3 (56-46) and McKowen called a timeout.
North Linn missed, got a rebound and missed again, but Wapsie misfired on another 3 attempt. North Linn hit a trio of 3s — Breckyn Betenbender (the 4:49 mark), Mason Bechen (3:41) and Betenbender again (2:45) to effectively close the game.
Wapsie scored just two baskets after Hyde’s 3: Two free throws from Harter (65-48) and an O’Donnell 3 (70-51). The seniors and rest of the rotation was subbed out after O’Donnell’s final 3.
“This year was a lot of fun,” O’Donnell said. “There were many ups and downs, but we played as a team and worked hard as a team to get us where we were. The coaches always believed in us and pushed us to be the best we could be. The community was always behind us and great support. It will for sure be a season to remember.”
Wapsie began the game off, pressured by North Linn’s full-court press and consistent double-team trap, and had more turnovers (six) than field goals attempted halfway through the stanza.
McKowen acknowledged his team’s 26 turnovers were a big problem, but also pointed toward the Warriors’ rebounding troubles as well. North Linn snagged 15 offensive rebounds.
It scored 11 points off of them, but gave itself several second chances — and one possession with three shot attempts — and kept taking time off the clock in the meantime. The Lynx shot 3 for 10 on second-chance opportunities, with three free throws made.
“I thought we gave up way too many offensive rebounds,” McKowen said. “The biggest thing that cost us, especially toward the end of the game, was the number of offensive rebounds we gave up. We gave up too many. They had too many second shots.”
The Lynx also sank 12 3-pointers; it was the most 3s allowed by the Warriors since Aplington-Parkersburg hit 11 during an 80-64 win Jan. 27. Betenbender (14 points) and Ben Wheatley (17) hit four apiece as North Linn went 12 for 32.
“We knew coming into the game that it was going to be a tough one,” Hunter Kane said. “We had many unforced turnovers and let them get a couple of wide-open shots, which changed the momentum.”
Added O’Donnell: “We practiced all week working on pressure and getting prepared for the game. North Linn is a very good team, and everyone knows that.”
Haughenbury scored 20 to lead North Linn.
Andrew Westpfahl scored 16 and Harter chipped in 15 to lead the Warriors. O’Donnell netted 10 and Kane put in two free throws.
“I don’t think anyone thought we would make it this far besides the guys and coaches on the team,” Kane said. “There have only been a few other seasons where Wapsie has had 20 wins, so this team was something special. I’m proud to be a part of this team and I am extremely thankful for them and the coaches who always motivated me and helped me become a better person on and off the court.”