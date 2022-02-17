On Tuesday, February 1st, the Wapsie Valley FFA attended the annual Legislative Symposium where five FFA Members interacted with legislators and heard from Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Legislative Symposium is designed to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism, and patriotism. More than 500 members from 70 FFA Chapters across the state of Iowa gathered to learn about the legislative process, discuss agricultural issues and advocate for Agricultural Education and FFA.
Our Chapter also got to hear from District 32 Sen. Craig Johnson and our District 63 Rep. Sandy Salmon. Lastly, we had our State FFA President join us for lunch, Mia Gibson.
“It was an amazing experience to see and hear from congressmen and women who were once FFA members, who believe in the future of agriculture,” said Chapter Secretary Lily Schwickerath.