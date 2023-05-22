On Sunday, April 30, Wapsie Valley FFA held their annual chapter banquet. FFA members, parents, and guests came together to recognize all the hard work and achievements of FFA members throughout the 2022-2023 year.
The event started out with a meal prepared by FFA members. Members and guests made their way to the awards banquet which was held in the Wapsie Valley High School auditorium. The 2022-23 Wapsie Valley chapter officer team came together to recognize achievements of FFA members. They also thanked their supporters for all they have done for the chapter throughout the year.
The 2022-23 officer team said their goodbyes as they prepared to welcome the newly elected officers to take their places as the 2023-2024 Wapsie Valley chapter officer team.
The Wapsie Valley FFA chapter would like to thank all of their supporters for their continued support of the chapter. We deeply appreciate the support of the community, and parents. Your support has helped us become the successful chapter we are today.
The following individuals have received recognition at the banquet for their achievements and hard work throughout the year. We recognized our supporters. The blue and gold award was presented to Kevin Voy. The honorary reward was presented to Wyatt Forsyth, Dan and Jenny Richards were presented with the Distinguished Service award.
The Star Greenhand Award was presented to Kylie Strottmann, Star Sophomore was awarded to Andrew Matthias, this year’s star junior was Dayton Jergens, and the Star Senior was Maesi Wahl. The Star Overall Award was presented to Delaney Youngblut. The top fruit salesman was Madyson Richards.
Congratulations to everyone who was rewarded for their hard work and dedication this year!
The newly elected Wapsie Valley officer team for the 2023-24 year will be Madyson Richards, Lily Schwickerath, Addisyn McElhose, Ella Schares, Reese Peine, Andrew Matthias and Kylie Strottmann.