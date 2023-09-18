Wapsie FFA

Wapsie Valley FFA members present their demonstration to Iowa FFA state officers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa on Aug. 13, 2023.

 Courtesy photo

Wapsie Valley FFA members Ella Shares, Addisyn McElhose and Lily Schwickerath traveled to Des Moines for the Iowa State Fair. Here, the members competed in the ag demonstration contest through the Iowa FFA. These members presented about grain bin safety to fair goers and were judged on their presentation. The Wapsie Valley FFA won Champion Demonstration at the state fair and have been rewarded with a premium, plaque and ribbon.

Tags