Wapsie Valley FFA members Ella Shares, Addisyn McElhose and Lily Schwickerath traveled to Des Moines for the Iowa State Fair. Here, the members competed in the ag demonstration contest through the Iowa FFA. These members presented about grain bin safety to fair goers and were judged on their presentation. The Wapsie Valley FFA won Champion Demonstration at the state fair and have been rewarded with a premium, plaque and ribbon.
Wapsie Valley FFA Is Ag Demo State Champion
- By Reese Peine Chapter Reporter
