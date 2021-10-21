Wapsie Valley High School will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the high school gymnasium, 2535 Viking Ave., Fairbank.
For an appointment, call the school at 319-638-6711 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code WapsieValley. Donors can also save 15 minutes when they donate using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass for more information.
The drive is sponsored by the Wapsie Valley Student Council. Donating blood at this event helps one or more Wapsie Valley graduating seniors earn a scholarship.