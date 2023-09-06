Wapsie Valley schools will be celebrating Homecoming 2023 this week.
The themes for each day of homecoming are Soccer Mom and BBQ Dad on Wednesday, Farmer Day on Thursday and Spirit Day on Friday.
The Homecoming Dance will take place on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m.
Candidates for Homecoming Queen are Reagan Barnes, Anna Curley, Kali Lampe, Lexi Lansing, Liza Riordan and Kate Risse.
The candidates for Homecoming King are Jackson Adair, Ian Buzynski, Tucker Ladeburg, Drew Sauerbrei, Aiden Shannon and Braden Strottmann.