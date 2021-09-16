Schedule of Events:
Sunday Sept. 12: Kick of Event ~ Drive in movie ~
- Gates open: 7 p.m. Showtime: 8 p.m. NO TRAILERS
We ask that you please carpool so that there is enough space in the Student Parking Lot
Theme Days:
Monday:
- A Trip to the Beach — Beach clothes School Appropriate
Tuesday: A Trip to the Sports Arena — Dress up like your favorite player, ref, food vendors, cheerleader
Wednesday: A Trip to the Zoo — Dress up as your favorite zoo animal, zoo keeper, botanical garden
Thursday: A Trip to Disney World — Dress up as your favorite Disney Character, Amusement park worker, tourist.
Friday: A Trip to The Valley — Spirit Day!! Come decked out in all Wapsie Apparel!
2021 Homecoming Dance:
Friday, Sept. 17
Dance: 10 p.m.-midnight, 9-12 students, $5/person at the door