Wapsie Valley homecoming court

The members of the Wapsie Valley homecoming court are, Front Row: Maxwell Kayser, Holten Robinson and Gavin Leistikow. Middle Row: Ellie Neil, Bridget Seemann, Baylee McMahon and Nolynn Silva. Back Row: Sydnie Martin, Brady Sauerbrei, Gunner Meyer, Ryan Schares and Lydia Imbrogno.

 Courtesy photo

Schedule of Events:

Sunday Sept. 12: Kick of Event ~ Drive in movie ~

  • Gates open: 7 p.m. Showtime: 8 p.m. NO TRAILERS

We ask that you please carpool so that there is enough space in the Student Parking Lot

Theme Days:

Monday:

  • A Trip to the Beach — Beach clothes School Appropriate

Tuesday: A Trip to the Sports Arena — Dress up like your favorite player, ref, food vendors, cheerleader

Wednesday: A Trip to the Zoo — Dress up as your favorite zoo animal, zoo keeper, botanical garden

Thursday: A Trip to Disney World — Dress up as your favorite Disney Character, Amusement park worker, tourist.

Friday: A Trip to The Valley — Spirit Day!! Come decked out in all Wapsie Apparel!

2021 Homecoming Dance:

Friday, Sept. 17

Dance: 10 p.m.-midnight, 9-12 students, $5/person at the door