Wapsie Valley is holding their annual homecoming week with the motto “Stay Golden”.
The dress-up days are centered around the motto, “Stay Golden” with Tuesday having a Pot of Gold day, with different grades dressing up with different colors of the rainbow.
Wednesday will be a Golden Girls day, with options of dressing up from the 80s or as an 80-year-old.
Thursday’s dress-up day is a farmer day which also includes driving your tractor to school.
Friday is the traditional school spirit day, wear black and gold. The parade will be at 12:30 p.m., K-12 activities from 1-1:30 p.m., a pep assembly for K-12 at 1:30 p.m. and a tailgate a 5 p.m. in the grassy lot West of the high school.
Wapsie Valley will play Hudson at 7 p.m. The dance will be on Saturday in the multi-purpose room for a semi-formal dance from 8-11 p.m.