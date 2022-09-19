WV hoco court

Homecoming court from left, Brylee Bellis, Ashlyn Hyde, Hannah Knight, Brooklyn Etringer, Autumn Sullivan, Mason Harter, Dawson Schmit, Casey O’Donnell, Jaxson Kuhlman, Cannon Joerger.

 Courtesy Photo

Wapsie Valley is holding their annual homecoming week with the motto “Stay Golden”.

The dress-up days are centered around the motto, “Stay Golden” with Tuesday having a Pot of Gold day, with different grades dressing up with different colors of the rainbow.