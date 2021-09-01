FAIRBANK — New coach, sort of.
New class, completely.
Same expectation, as usual.
Wapsie Valley’s foray into Class 2A won’t look much different from the outset. The Warriors already face myriad 2A teams in the North Iowa Cedar League, including the entire East division.
Wapsie Valley also claimed a state berth at the 2A level as recently as 2017, part of the program’s seven since 2006. Last season’s Class 1A state tournament berth was its second in a row at 1A and ended sourly when a coronavirus-related issue force the Warriors to pull out of the tournament.
“We have some unfinished business from last year,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “I am excited to get the season rolling and showing the community what we have been working on.”
Shepherd slides into the head coach role after Heather Robinson stepped down, and he’s also in familiar territory. Shepherd was a varsity assistant the past two seasons. He played men’s club volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa and also spent time as a men’s practice player for the women’s college team.
Shepherd isn’t the only familiar aspect regarding Wapsie Valley’s 2021 campaign. The Warriors return 14 players from last season, including as many as eight starters, five All-Northeast District honorees and three All-NICL selections.
Senior outside hitter and Upper Iowa University commit Lydia Imbrogno (first team All-NICL, all-district) led the team in kills (236), digs (290) and aces (36) and is closing in on 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.
Junior middle blocker Kalvyn Rosengarten (second team All-NICL, all-district) collected 63 total blocks, 194 kills and 27 aces. The 6-foot, 3-inch middle attained 45 solo blocks, good for 12th in the state in Class 1A and 23rd amongst all classes.
Classmate and outside/right-side hitter Hannah Knight was named NICL honorable mention and all-district after posting 242 digs, 132 kills and 33 aces.
Junior libero Emma Jones (279 digs, 35 aces) and junior setter Sydney Matthias (709 assists, 130 digs, 53 kills and 29 aces) were also named all-district. Matthias is closing in on 1,000th assists.
Junior defensive specialist Brylee Bellis (275 digs, 31 aces), sophomore middle Anna Curley (28 kills, 23 bocks) and senior right-side Becca Platte (89 kills, 74 digs, 13 blocks) also earned starts in half the matches.
Six other letterwinners are back to help bolster the lineup, as well as a good-sized freshman class, according to Shepherd.
“We return all our starters and have a couple freshmen who will be moving up as well,” Shepherd said. “This group has been playing together since their freshman year and it definitely creates a great team cohesion.”
The amount of experience and talent is helpful, but Shepherd noted some work is needed. Rosengarten had more than half the team’s solo blocks from last season and the next-highest output was Curley’s 16. He also said they are heading into the season with a couple nagging injuries not completely healed.
There is also a division title, a prize the Warriors haven’t claimed since 2010. Three of the five division teams reached state in 2020 while two other conference foes are state tournament mainstays as well.
“We have a strong conference, and every team shows up ready to battle,” Shepherd said. “Historically we have had to face Sumner-Fredericksburg or Dike-New Hartford at a sub-state match during postseason.
“Class 2A has some really great volleyball this year. It is going to be an exciting year for sure.”