Denver- The Warriors were down by more than 20 points, but the team never gave up.
Clayton Liddle hit his first three of the game to put the Cyclones ahead 10-2 halfway through the first quarter. Mason Harter contributed all three of the Warriors points with 2:30 left in the first as Wapsie Valley trailed 15-3.
At the end of the first quarter, Denver held a commanding 20-5 lead behind 10 points from Liddle. Wapsie Valley went on a 5-0 run to start the second quarter and Denver took a timeout shortly after.
Liddle continued to shoot the ball well from behind the arc, hitting a deep heat check style three to put Denver ahead 33-14. Going into halftime, Denver led 38-20 behind Liddle’s 18 points. Harter led the Warriors with seven points.
The Warriors had 13 turnovers in the first half and during the break, Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen let his players know what needed to change.
“At halftime we got told to do what we were coached all week,” Andrew Westpfahl said. “We showed what we could do in the second half.”
Denver continued to put the pressure on the Wapsie Valley defense, taking a 48-33 lead halfway through the third quarter. The Warriors were finally able to cut the lead to single digits, 49-40, behind 12 points from Harter and nine a piece from Westpfahl and Casey O’Donnell.
Westpfahl finally saw some shots hit the bottom of the basket, draining two threes in the final minute of the third quarter to put the Cyclone lead at just nine going into the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Kasey Wirtjes converted an and-1 to put Denver ahead by double digits again, 64-53, but Wapsie Valley hung on and cut the lead to 66-59 with just 3 minutes to play.
After a Harter layup, the Warriors were granted a questionable timeout and Denver was assessed a technical foul and Wapsie Valley took its first lead of the game, 68-66.
With 17 seconds left to play, Hunter Kane grabbed an offensive rebound and Harter iced the game with two free throws and Wapsie Valley was able to complete the comeback and beat rival Denver 72-69.
“I knew that I had to hit those free throws at the very end,” Harter said. “If I had missed they could’ve just hit any shot. I haven’t been making free throws in the second half so I just had to focus up.”
Tensions were running high in this North Iowa Cedar League rivalry game that saw three technical fouls in total as well as chippy play on the court.
“We’ve been here for a while,” Westpfahl said. “We’ve been in these situations before so we’ve been leaders for the team.”
Harter finished with a game high 24 points and Westpfahl pitched in 22. Liddle finished with a game high 26 points.