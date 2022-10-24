FAIRBANK — Lights glowed on the scoreboard at Jerry Southmayd Stadium.
Home, 35. Visitor, 0.
Standing next to each other, Wapsie Valley seniors Braden Knight and Dawson Schmit were asked which side impressed them more. They both replied, “The visitor.”
A minute later, classmate Mason Harter ambled over to the group outing. He was asked which side impressed him more.
The 6-foot, 7-inch defensive end/tight end said, “Home score. We won.”
Why?
A half-second passed, and Harter’s eyes gleamed.
“No, actually,” Harter said, “Visitor score. They said we wouldn’t be able to stop the run.”
Knight and Schmit nodded along as he spoke. Saint Ansgar (5-4) ran for 2,742 yards, a 342.75 average, and scored 39 of its 44 touchdowns via the run through its regular season.
Cue Friday, where the Saints ran 44 times for 175 yards and gained just 211 of offense.
“I think we only allowed them across the 50 twice, and one was because of an interception,” Harter noted.
That interception was after Harter broke up a fourth-and-4 pass attempt from Saints quarterback Carsen Sparrow.
The Warriors (7-2) took over at their own 41-yard line, but Wapsie signal-caller’s first-down pass glanced off Harter’s hands into Sparrow’s to set Saint Ansgar up at the Wapsie 48 with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the third.
A holding call on the Saints next play pushed them back to their 48, and the Warriors retained the ball after a fourth-and-12 pass accrued just 10 for the visiting program.
“In all honesty, I couldn’t have dreamed that type of game up for us,” head coach Duane Foster said. “Things were clicking on all cylinders. We got sloppy on two drives in that second half; other than that it was a flawless game.
“Defense was lights-out all night.”
Schmit intercepted Sparrow twice, one that led to Harter’s 17-yard touchdown catch and a 28-0 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter. Two minutes earlier, O’Donnell closed a drive with a half-yard plunge after Knight was denied the end zone by mere inches on a 6-plus yard run.
Knight didn’t crack the end zone — Wapsie’s three rush scores were from Hunter Kane (five yards), O’Donnell and Aidan Shannon’s 6-yard, late fourth-quarter run that had the home sideline roaring in approval — but ran for 126 on 15 carries. Kane picked up 57 and O’Donnell chipped in 39, including a 19-yarder.
“Our line definitely did a great job, and Braden did a phenomenal job,” Schmit said. “Yards after contact was crazy good; he would not go down. That was big for us.”
Added Knight, “With all the holes that were there that I could hit and Hunter hit, it was a really good job by (our line.)”
O’Donnell found both Harter and Schmit for scores through the air.
“D-Man had a nice touchdown catch,” Knight smirked. “Gotta give him that. And Casey made a lot of pretty good throws tonight; I’m proud of him.”
Foster marveled again at Cody Jones’ work with the Warriors defense. Tate Mayer ran for 138 yards, with a 19-yard spurt on third-and-7 being the longest. Mayer ran for 12 yards on one play and caught a 21-yard pass from Sparrow, but those were the Saints longest plays of the game.
“It’s hard to prepare for that (game style). It’s easy in a sense, because they don’t pass and don’t run a lot of formations, but when you’re just getting pounded on every single play, you can’t simulate that,” Foster said. “We knew they were going to be running those dives all night, and our line had to be willing to take the pounding.
“Our linebackers just came up and kept sticking them. That’s what we preached all week — ‘Go deliver that blow at the line of scrimmage.’”
Wapsie did such a good job at the assignment it moved Saint Ansgar out of system. Sparrow attempted 27 passes during the regular season; he made 10 on Friday, and Schmit grabbed two of them.
That’s why the zero — Wapsie’s third of the season, and in a month — meant so much.
“They said during the beginning of the week that we were the underdogs, they were going to run all over us,” Schmit smirked.
“We did a very good job,” Knight said. “Just practice all week, being prepared for this game, that 0 is the better score.”
Wapsie Valley travels to Britt to play West Hancock at 7 p.m. in a Pod B semifinal.