JESUP — There was a muted celebration amidst Wapsie Valley’s program after the Class 1A District 4 meet Saturday.
For one, the Warriors advanced just two of eight district competitors to state. Second, well, head coach Danny Adams could barely talk because of four hours of yelling.
“I’m very happy for our two qualifiers,” Adams said with a scratchy, cracking voice. “They’re hard workers who put in a lot of time and I’m excited to see what they can do.
“It hurts leaving six at home. We thought we could get more guys through. Losing guys in wrestlebacks is never easy.”
Junior Dawson Schmit (45-5) advanced for the second consecutive season after running through his two-match 120-pound bracket.
He pinned North Tama’s Christian Dronebarger in a semifinal, leading 8-2 at the time of the second-period fall. Schmit then stopped the championship match at the five-minute, 21 second mark with a 15-0 technical fall of Don Bosco’s Andrew Kimball.
Schmit led 5-0 after the first period, 10-0 after the second and snagged his final five points in the third.
“I felt pretty good coming off the district championship,” Schmit said “Two state qualifiers. Feels pretty good.”
Teammate Kanen Decker, Schmit’s wrestling partner, advanced with a wrestleback win. Decker (38-13) moved into the 126 championship with a semifinal third-period pin, but was pinned by Don Bosco’s Kyler Knaack a little more than a minute into the championship.
Decker rebounded with his second win via fall, besting Jesup’s Kile Bucknell. They wrestled to a 0-0 first period draw and Bucknell chose bottom position to open the second. Decker never let him up and turned it into a pin a minute and a half into the frame.
“I knew Knaack was going to be tough,” Decker said, “I lost, but fought back and won (to reach state). I’m just humbled to be here.”
Wapsie’ day featured one wrestleback match, with Aidan Shannon (15-13) nearly joining his teammates.
Shannon’s 145 wrestleback match against Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Nathan Egan went to Egan, 6-3. Egan collected four quick points during a first-period scramble for a 4-0 lead and led 6-0 into the third before giving up a takedown and a penalty point.
Shannon’s wrestleback loss turned his day from a championship appearance to a 1-2 mark.
Chase Ackerman (170, 25-13) placed third but Gavin Leistikow (132, 26-13), Garrett Miller (138, 14-18), Cannon Joerger (182, 28-17) and Andrew Matthias (285, 5-16) all went 0-2.
“Obviously, we’ll work in the practice room,” Schmit said of he and Decker’s pre-meet program. “But the biggest thing I can tell him is ‘don’t make it bigger than it is.’ It’s state, but it’s just another tournament.”
Added Decker, “I’m pretty happy, but the work ain’t done.”