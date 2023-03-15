WAVERLY- With both teams running in their second meet of the year, the Warriors and Panthers were looking to step into their strides.
Wapsie Valley girls
Running first in all the heats, the lady Warriors had two qualifiers in the 55-meter dash. Hannah Knight and Jaylin May both qualified for the finals with preliminary times of 7.76 and 7.78.
In the finals, the duo tied for sixth place with both runners finishing with times of 7.86.
Kalle Voy ran the 55m hurdles in 10.12 to finish in 14th place.
Peyton Curley ran in the 200 and finished with a time of 27.80, good for third place.
In the 400, Kiley Schmitz broke into the top 20 with a 19th place finish and a time of 1:13.85. Isabel Larue was just five seconds slower with a time of 1:18.23.
Ava Vandaele notched a fifth place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:43.42 and Claire O’Donnell crossed the line in 3:18.69.
Larue finished the long jump with a distance of 14-02.00, good for 10th place. Taylor Buhr finished in 12th with a jump of 13-10.00.
Elle Voy notched her season best throw in the shot put with a toss of 34-08.50. Maddie Ladeburg finished in 26th place with a distance of 27-11.00.
The 4x200 team of May, Curley, Knight and Avery Jones finished third with a time of 1:55.41.
In the 4x400, Zoe Westpfahl, LeeAnn Oltrogge, Kylee Moulds and Brylle Bellis crossed the line in 4:44.06, good for 11th place.
Emma Jones, Adelynn Wierck, Bellis and Vandaele finished fourth in the 4x800 with a team time of 10:54.90.
“Last night [Tuesday] went well,” head coach Duane Foster said. “It was goood to get back on the track. It was a fairly new experience for our team to run an indoor track meet, the girls competed well. I’m pleased with the results this early in the season and we know we have a long way to go. It was a start!”
Wapsie Valley boys
Hunter Kane blasted out of the blocks in the 55m, finishing in 10th place with a time of 6.96. Aidan Shannon finished in 24th with a time of 7.21.
In the hurdles, Bryce Zimmerman finished in 21st with a time of 9.84.
Dallas Tisue was the fastest runner in the 200 for the Warriors with a time of 25.64. Carver Schares broke his PR with a time of 28.58, good for 47th place.
In the 400, Weston Schares clocked a sub-minute time of 57.08 to finish in 12th place. Also in the 400, Garet Shannon finished in 37th with a time of 1:06.59.
Robert Lee broke his PR with a time of 2:36.15 in the 800 and Elijah Eike crossed the line in 2:54.14.
Aidan Shannon finished in the top five with a fifth place finish in the 1600 with a time of 4:52.42. Also in the 1600, Ian Buzynski crossed the line in 5:45.05.
Mason Harter broke his PR in the high jump en route to a third place finish with a height of 5-08.00.
In the long jump, Finn Schaefer leaped 14-04.00 on his way to a 29th place finish.
Derek Hilsenbeck broke his PR in the shot put with a toss of 35-07.50 to finish the day in 23rd place. Jaxson Kuhlmann had a throw of 33-08.00 to finish in 29th place.
The 4x800 team of Dawson Schmit, Schaefer, Daniel Platte and Marshall Weepie finished in 18th place with a time of 10:36.92.
Tripoli girls
The lady Panthers had two runners in the 55m with Gracyn Smith having the fastest time of 8.83 and Isabella Harken was close behind with a 9.16.
Emilee Blasberg and Sydney Nation both ran in the hurdles with Blasberg finishing with the faster time of 10.30 and Nation clocked a time of 10.85.
The 200 saw Maddie Harken just edge out teammate Camillya Thomas with times of 32.72 and 33.00, respectively, to put the duo in 36th and 38th place.
Nation eclipsed her PR with a time of 1:10.59 in the 400 to place 15th and Bella Peine clocked a time of 1:17.76.
London Miller was the lone Tripoli runner in the 1500, crossing the finish line in 6:06.66 to place 18th. Miller also ran in the 3k and placed 12th with a time of 12:43.21.
In the long jump, Isabel Bernard broke her season best distance with a leap of 14-10.00. Riley Bremner also jumped and she finished with a distance of 11-05.50.
Shyann Quigley saw her PR fall in the shot put with a throw of 30-04.50. Rylee Schwarze finished in 32nd with a distance of 26-05.50.
The 4x200 quartet of Bremner, Keyra Krueger, Maddux Miller and Payton Parameter finished in 17th place with a time of 2:06.79.
Mallory Mueller, Bernard, Miller and Kami Cowller hit their season best time in the 4x400, clocking a time of 4:39.66 to beat their season best by almost 20 seconds.
The 4x800 team of Blasberg, Ashlynn Boldt, Mueller and Parameter finished 12th with a time of 12:06.76.
Tripoli boys
Reigning 1A 100 champion, Rowan Carlson, blazed out of the blocks in the 55m with a preliminary time of 6.81 to qualify for the finals. Derick Buchholz also ran and finished with a time of 8.08.
Carlson also finished the finals with a 6.81 to finish in second place.
In the hurdles, Daniel Comer broke his PR with a 8.90 to place ninth and Bryce Schroeder finished in 12th with a time of 9 seconds flat.
Carlson continued his great day by breaking his PR in the 200 with a time of 24.11 to place fourth. Schroeder clocked a time of 25.20 to take 13th.
In the 400, McKoy Nuss just missed out on breaking the minute mark, clocking a time of 1:00.61 and Hayden Loftsgard finished with a time of 1:09.42.
Both Logan Heim and Tony Uribe broke their PR’s in the 800 with times of 2:37.61 and 2:47.48, respectively.
Taebien Wright and Adam Hennings also both broke their PR’s, this time in the 1600. The duo crossed the line with times of 5:38.34 and 6:41.14, respectively.
Hennings wasn’t done breaking his PR’s, this time in the 3200 with an 18th place finish and a time of 13:49.92.
Javontae Simpson broke his PR en route to a sixth place finish and a height of 5-06.00 in the high jump. Simpson also competed in the long jump where he also broke his PR in that event with a leap of 18-07.00 to finish in ninth.
Comer also had a PR breaking leap in the long jump with a distance of 18-02.00.
Oakley Semelroth finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 42-07.25 and Tyler Burns broke his PR with a distance of 31-07.00.
Now in the relays, the 4x200 team of Comer, Simpson, Schroeder and Carlson clocked a season best time of 1:41.29 to take fifth.
In the 4x400, Christian Boldt, Trace Kingsbury, Braden Buhmann and Bradan Harken clocked a time of 4:43.55 to take 21st.
The quartet of Giles Cowell, Wright, Kyle Boeckmann and Nuss finished with a season best time of 9:54.71 to take 10th in the 4x800.