In the second game of the night for both teams, Denver and Wapsie Valley tried to get the game done before the elements took over.
Wapsie Valley opened up the scoring early with Sydney Matthias hitting a slow rolling single that scored one run to give the Warriors the 1-0 lead early.
Cyclones pitcher Sydney Eggena made it out of the jam only allowing the one run and striking out three straight batters.
Denver was threatening early in the bottom of the first inning by loading the bases. Wapsie’s Anna Curley made it out of the inning without giving up a run to keep the Warriors up 1-0.
After the second inning which saw neither team put any runs on the board, Wapsie Valley got the bases loaded with one out in the third inning. The Cyclones got out of the jam with a quick double play to get out of the inning without allowing a run.
Denver tied the game up in the bottom of the third inning with their lone run of the game.
Wapsie Valley would go on to add five runs in the top of the fifth inning to give them the lead 6-1. The game was then postponed due to lightning and will be finished at a date to be determined.