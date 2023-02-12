The hits keep coming.
Positively.
Wapsie Valley won the third district championship in school history with 232 points at the 1A District 6 meet Saturday in Monona.
The Warriors qualified a school-record seven for the 1A meet, surpassing five qualifiers in 1978, 1998 and 2000.
“It was a good day. It just goes to show how much work the guys have been putting in,” head coach Brian Krall said. “It’s a testament to their hard work. Everybody finished in the top 3 except one weight. We’re solid across the board.”
The Warriors garnered three champions — Cannon Joerger (182 pounds, 36-9), Garrett Miller (152, 31-13) and Dawson Schmit (126, 37-7). Joerger and Schmit went 2-0 with two pins; Miller went 2-0 with a pin and 8-5 decision.
Kanen Decker (138, 34-12) lost in the championship, as did Landan Frost (113, 22-16).
Easton Krall (132, 25-5) won his wrestleback match, as did Derek Hilsenbeck (32-12) after each fell in the championship.
“I think this has been the most guys we have sent to state ever, or in a long time,” Schmit said. “It’s pretty cool to send more than just one or two guys; I was really excited and am still am excited.”
Frost upset MFL 38-match winner Keith Anderson by pin in the semifinal.
“Big step up from Landon Frost,” coach Krall said. “Man, when he realizes that he can go score points, he’s a machine. He’s just got to have that self-confidence. We talk about that in the room, and he brought that Saturday. He’s going down to Des Moines because of it.”