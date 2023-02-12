Today

Abundant sunshine. High around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.