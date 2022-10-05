FAIRBANK — Step two is complete.
Wapsie Valley’s unofficial ladder of success has many steps on it. The first large one was earning the North Iowa Cedar League East championship. The second came Tuesday, when the Warriors won their quarterfinal pod and the right to play in the NICL tournament championship pod today.
Wapsie beat AGWSR, 25-19, 25-12 to claim the pod title. The Warriors (32-3) will host the championship pod on Thursday, facing Denver in a semifinal. The other semifinal is Dike-New Hartford against Union Community.
“One of our goals was to finish in the top four this year of the NICL tournament,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “We’re hitting that. Now we hope to finish in the top two."
“We’re ready for Thursday, ready for a battle.”
Added senior outside hitter Hannah Knight, “It was a win. It wasn’t very pretty, but we got the job done.”
Wapsie was given a first-round bye due to an uneven number of teams for the 16-team tournament after BCLUW left prior to this season. The Warriors waited out the Cougars’ 25-16, 25-19 win against Hudson, then went to work.
Shepherd’s team led the second set 21-12 when the Cougars (12-20) mounted a brief comeback.
Lila Vaughn’s kill began an AGWSR five-point run to close within 21-17. It included consecutive aces from Brynn Smith and a Karis Lippert kill which saw Shepherd call a timeout. Wapsie used two Cougar mishits to stretch the advantage, but a Vaughn kill and Tessa Sperfslage ace cut the gap to four again (23-19).
Knight dropped her 10th kill and Kalvyn Rosengarten put down her fifth to end the match.
“We got too relaxed in the last set, and we can’t do that,” Rosengarten said. “We have to get locked in and perform.”
The Warriors utilized back-to-back kills from Taylor Buhr and Sydney Matthias as the impetus for a four-point run and a 13-5 first-set lead. It grew to nine points on consecutive kills from Reagan Barnes (15-6) and later reached 12 (21-9) on a block from Matthias.
The frame ended when Barnes got a kill, the host picked up a block and Macy Ott’s lone ace fell to the ground.
“Our hustle and defense picked up toward the end (of the second set),” Knight said. “It was nice to see that.”
Knight accumulated six digs while Rosengarten added five kills, three digs and two block assists. Anna Curley contributed three block assists, two kills and a solo block and Matthias collected 23 assists, six digs, two aces, the solo block and a kill.
Emma Jones led the defense with 15 digs.
Wapsie Valley hosts the NICL championship pod today. The Warriors face Denver at 5 p.m.. Dike-New Hartford and Union Community are slated for 6 p.m.