Name: Lily Schwickerath
Title: President
Class: 11th Grade
FFA duties: Preside over meetings, Coordinate chapter activities, Appoint Committees
Farming background: When I was younger and today, I help my grandfather around the farm. When I was younger I would always feed the cattle with my grandmother and help pick up rock. Now that I am older I am in charge of cleaning the tractors and implements during and after harvest.
Plans after graduation: I plan to go to Iowa state and major in agriculture education.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA?: Since a young age I have dabbled in FFA. With my mom being a part of it as a high schooler, then as an alumni member. I would always go with her to her alumni meetings, and help out anyway I can. Now as a high schooler I have been a part of the organization for 3 years.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I have enjoyed the bonds that are created through FFA the most. I have the most fun meeting new people at different conventions, and discussing our passions we have in agriculture.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me many things. It has taught me the power of leadership, and I have developed public speaking skills that I will take with me.
Why should students consider joining FFA? They should consider joining FFA because of the many things that it can teach you. It will push you out of your comfort zone. You will form bonds that you can’t in a classroom. FFA is the stepping stone that will put people in the right direction.
Name: Kali Lampe
Title: Vice President
Class: Junior
FFA duties: I order chapter shirts and organize our chapter store. I help out wherever I’m needed.
Farming background: I didn’t have any background in farming before I join FFA.
Plans after graduation: I plan to play rugby at UNI and major in business with a minor in design. I’m also planning on joining the Air Force National Guard
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been involved in 4-h since 4th grade, and I have been around ffa ever since my older brothers were in the chapter.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I have enjoyed all of the conventions I have been able to attend because they let me meet new people and get to see how ag works throughout Iowa.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me a lot of my public speaking abilities and confidence with myself.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should think about joining FFA because FFA will give you a bunch of different opportunities. Like for me, FFA brought me the opportunity to participate in the World Food Prize. Without FFA I wouldn’t have gotten that opportunity because I would have been too scared to take a step out of my comfort zone. FFA has helped a lot of kids step outside of their comfort zones. Overall, if you are thinking of joining you should differently take the step to try to grow as a person and become more confident with yourself.
Name: Delaney Youngblut
Title: Secretary
Class: Senior
FFA duties: prepare meetings and agendas and be responsible
Farming background: I help my dad in the field and I live on a farm
Plans after graduation: go to Hawkeye and then transfer to University of Northern Iowa for speech pathology
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 2 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Meeting new people and learning leadership and getting out of my comfort zone
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? Prepared me for college and speaking in front of people and feeling comfortable around new people
Why should students consider joining FFA? It helps you gain leadership skills and meet new people and gets you ready for the real world.
Name: Elle Voy
Title: Treasurer
Class: Senior
FFA duties: keeping records of receipts and disbursements
Farming background: I live on a farm and my dad farms. Worked for a local farmer and did chores
Plans after graduation: Attend Wartburg College for elementary education and track and field
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 4 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? The people
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? Taught me leadership skills
Why should students consider joining FFA? Place where you learn how to be a leader
Name: Addisyn McElhose
Title: Reporter
Class: sophomore
FFA duties: Updating our social media accounts, taking pictures of our chapter, and writing articles
Farming background: I don’t have any
Plans after graduation: Major in music and become a musical therapist or music educator
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? For 2 years, started my freshman year
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Participating in all the activities we do like the town and county fairs and the early morning officer meetings.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? It has taught me how to present myself in a good manner, and has improved my public speaking skills.
Why should students consider joining FFA? It’s a great way to meet new people, experience things you’ve never thought about doing, and is a great way to see how our world works.
Name: Madyson Richards
Title: Sentinel
Class: 11th Grade
FFA duties: I assist other officers and help with planning and other events that the FFA is hosting.
Farming background: My grandparents had a dairy farm, and I currently work on a dairy farm.
Plans after graduation: I don’t know where I want to get but I would like to do something with animal nutrition.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I joined 4-H in 2nd grade and FFA in 9th grade
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I like getting out in the community and pushing younger classmen to get involved as well.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA taught me how to be confident when speaking as well as how to express my opinion and get my word out there.
Why should students consider joining FFA? I think that students should join FFA because it not only gives you skills that you will use for the rest of your life but you will also gain relationships and connections for life.